ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

