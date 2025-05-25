Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,831 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

