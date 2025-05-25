Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 218,237 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 218,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

