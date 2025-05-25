Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 757,617 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLO. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

