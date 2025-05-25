Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 678 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ POWI opened at $49.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

View Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.