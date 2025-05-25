Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,525 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

