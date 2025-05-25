Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 114,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.0%

FND stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.