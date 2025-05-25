Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

