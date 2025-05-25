MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,384,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

