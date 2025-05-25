MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $19.84 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

