MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $1.26 Million in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

