MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,758,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ARCB opened at $60.77 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

