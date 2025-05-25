MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 11,087 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 2,055,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RGTI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

