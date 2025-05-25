MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 270,061 shares in the company, valued at $823,686.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,219 shares of company stock valued at $532,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.65 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.