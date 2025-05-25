MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.0%

GXO stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

