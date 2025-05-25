Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $121,605.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,883 shares of company stock worth $48,268,964. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

