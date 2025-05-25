Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 257.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

