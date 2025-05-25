Man Group plc Raises Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Man Group plc grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $59.91 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $82.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

