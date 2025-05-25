Man Group plc Purchases 4,357 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,243,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.06. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

