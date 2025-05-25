Man Group plc Cuts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Up 4.9%

LNW opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. This trade represents a 41.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.