Man Group plc Buys Shares of 10,045 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after acquiring an additional 147,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

