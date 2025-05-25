Man Group plc Acquires 65,939 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 242.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,939 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Accel Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 199,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 164,560 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.0%

ACEL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $948.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,123.55. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $671,000. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

