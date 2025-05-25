Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,218 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 289.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

