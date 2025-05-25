Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 183,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

