Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,056,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAPR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.85. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

