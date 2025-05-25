Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 291.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hawkins worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $13,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $128.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

