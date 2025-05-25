DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

