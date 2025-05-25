D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 41,518 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 169,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,917.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,796.40. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,652 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

