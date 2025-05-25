D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $871.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

