Crow s Nest Holdings LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 25.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

