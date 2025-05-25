Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

