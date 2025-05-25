Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $1,373,869.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at $104,310,053.50. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

