Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,731,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,883 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $769,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $12,207,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,432,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

