Bank of America Corp DE Sells 45,813 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 184,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.0%

PFS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

