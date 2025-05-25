AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AZZ by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AZZ by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $10,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,584,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,500,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Insider Activity

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

