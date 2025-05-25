Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $1,373,869.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at $104,310,053.50. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

