Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Concorde Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Concorde Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

