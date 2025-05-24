Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $94,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 1,077,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.0%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.