Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $124,498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.45 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.