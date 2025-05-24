Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7%

PK stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

