Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,561,000 after purchasing an additional 308,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

