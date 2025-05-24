OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

