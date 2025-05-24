MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

