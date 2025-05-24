MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

