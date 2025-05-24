MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,347.77. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.7%

SPT opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

