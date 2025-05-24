MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 9,172 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

