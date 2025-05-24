MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 502 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $456,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,573 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 305,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TNET opened at $81.24 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,647 shares of company stock worth $193,623. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

