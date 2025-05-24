Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,640,431 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640,431 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LendingClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $54,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,065.88. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.