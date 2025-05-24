Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3,324.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

