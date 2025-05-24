Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $102,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,452. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,989. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,469 shares of company stock valued at $919,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

